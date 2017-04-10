Child Safe forensic interviews help with trauma - 8:35 pm updated:
Although Child Safe of Central Missouri Inc. helps with the entire lengthy process of dealing with child abuse, its primary purpose is to conduct forensic interviews, assisting an investigation by providing that piece of evidence. Child Safe serves children who are alleged victims of severe physical or sexual abuse, and provides advocacy for their non-offending family members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|Apr 3
|Veronica
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Apr 3
|Veronica
|67
|El mexican
|Apr 3
|Vince
|2
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Mar 17
|Kirby
|30
|DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|2
|3 types of attorneys who will lie to you
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|6
|"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC