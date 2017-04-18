Chavies-Lopez -
Janice and Richard Abbey of Hughesville and the late Darrell Chavies announce the engagement of their daughter Alecia Chavies to David Lopez the son of Henry and Karina Lopez and Marly and Oscar Alvarez, all of Sedalia. The bride is a 2007 graduate of Northwest High School in Hughesville.
