Cases resolved Monday in Pettis County Circuit Court -

Alice M. Shepherd , 46, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two 10-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections after pleading guilty on two separate matters - first degree trafficking and manufacturing of a controlled substance - and two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance . Stacy Frank, 29, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after her probation was revoked and she was ordered to serve the balance of a previously imposed suspended five-year sentence.

