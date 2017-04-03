Cases resolved Monday in Pettis County Circuit Court -
Alice M. Shepherd , 46, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two 10-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections after pleading guilty on two separate matters - first degree trafficking and manufacturing of a controlled substance - and two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance . Stacy Frank, 29, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after her probation was revoked and she was ordered to serve the balance of a previously imposed suspended five-year sentence.
