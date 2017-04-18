Cases recently resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court

Zechariah K. Hoskins-Ellis , 18, of Sedalia, was sentenced to concurrent terms of 10, 10, seven, seven, seven and four years in the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty on six separate counts - two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance , two counts of receiving stolen property and unlawful use of a weapon. Barbara M. Forgey, 28, of Warrensburg, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after her probation was revoked.

