Broadway lane closures expected overnight Tuesday

Drivers may want to avoid portions of Broadway Boulevard overnight Tuesday due to lane closures, according to a City of Sedalia news release. Sewer maintenance work will begin in the 1900 block of West Broadway Boulevard at 10 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday and will continue, if needed, from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

