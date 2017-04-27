Bible Truck, traveling exhibit detailing history of the Bible, set to arrive in Sedalia -
The Bible Truck, a mobile exhibit presenting the history of the Bible, will be in Sedalia from May 3-7 at the First Baptist Church. The truck contains a number of exhibits including one describing how throughout history individuals had to hide and smuggle Bibles to ensure the work's safety.
