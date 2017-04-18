Arabian Horse Show offers free Tails Tour -
Mary Dodson, center, explains about the different types of equine saddles during the noon Tail Tour at the Arabian and Half-Arabian Horse Show on the Missouri State Fairgrounds Friday. Dobson is a client of Glass Horse Farms, of the Belton/Raymore area, on the left is Stella Pettid and client Theresa Barton, right, with her Arabian horse, Vega.
