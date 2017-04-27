2 charged with helping to dispose of man's body in Missouri
The Sedalia Democrat reports that 50-year-old Ricky Armstrong and 60-year-old Margaret Heffernan are jailed in Johnson County in connection with the death of 31-year-old Javon Donahue, of Knob Noster. Their attorneys didn't immediately return phone messages from The Associated Press.
