1931 fashions on sale on Jubilee Day
Jubilee Day, held on July 23, 1931, was a major event hosted by the Sedalia Chamber of Commerce and intended to entice people from the area to come to Sedalia, participate in entertainment, and shop at Sedalia stores. Local shops advertised bargains on many goods, including clothing.
