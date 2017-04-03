1 Million Cups celebrates one year in Sedalia

Myrna Ragar, front, of Ragar Banners, gives an update on her business since her 1 Million Cups Sedalia presentation as the panel of other former presenters listens during the organization's one-year anniversary celebration Wednesday morning at State Fair Community College. It's been one year since the first cup of coffee was served at a 1 Million Cups Sedalia program, and 11 past presenters came back Wednesday morning to join the celebration.

