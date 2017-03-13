Two Sedalians hurt in crash

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Deana R. Green, 28, was driving north on state Route U at Flat Creek Bridge when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Green, who sustained minor injuries, and a passenger in her vehicle Dakota W. Pottorff, 25, who sustained moderate injuries, were both taken by Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center.

