Tornado Warning issued for Pettis County until 10 p.m. Monday -
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Tornado Warning until 10 p.m. Monday for Northern Pettis County, Southeastern Saline County and Western Cooper County. According to information from NWS, at 9:23 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sedalia, moving east at 65 mph.
