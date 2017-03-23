SPD seeking motorcycle accident information

The Sedalia Police Department is seeking information about a motorcycle accident at 5 p.m. Monday on East Broadway Boulevard. According to a SPD news release, Randy Fiedler, 36, of Sedalia, was driving a motorcycle east on Broadway Boulevard in the "S" curves near East 12th Street when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, striking a sign post and sliding down an embankment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.