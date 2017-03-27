Sedalian Jim Edwards to perform at Old Drum

Sedalia Resident Jim Edwards, who will perform three original songs at Warrensburg's Old Drum Open Mic on Thursday evening, April 6. WARRENSBURG - The next Old Drum Open Mic in Warrensburg will introduce a new composer/performer to the stage, Sedalia resident Jim Edwards. Edwards has performed music all of his life, involved with many musical groups performing in many states and hundreds of churches across the country.

