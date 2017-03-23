Sedalia woman killed in U.S. Highway 65 accident - 9:37 am updated:
A Sedalia woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 8:54 p.m. Thursday in Pettis County, and law enforcement is still searching for one of the drivers. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a southbound vehicle on U.S. Highway 65 at Meadowlark Road pulled into the path of another southbound vehicle driven by John W. Haase, 19, of Cole Camp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El mexican
|Sat
|Roy
|1
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Mar 21
|Edster
|65
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Mar 17
|Kirby
|30
|DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING
|Mar 17
|Veronica
|2
|3 types of attorneys who will lie to you
|Mar 10
|Veronica
|6
|"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09)
|Mar 10
|Veronica
|22
|collusion and conspiracy to commit felony kidna...
|Mar 10
|Veronica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC