Sedalia woman killed in U.S. Highway 65 accident - 9:37 am updated:

A Sedalia woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 8:54 p.m. Thursday in Pettis County, and law enforcement is still searching for one of the drivers. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a southbound vehicle on U.S. Highway 65 at Meadowlark Road pulled into the path of another southbound vehicle driven by John W. Haase, 19, of Cole Camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.