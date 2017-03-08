Sedalia man hurt in wreck -
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Joseph M. Bascom, 28, was driving south on state Route O, south of Griessen Road, when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing his vehicle to travel off the right side of the road and strike a ditch. Bascom, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Bothwell Regional Health Center with minor injuries.
