Sedalia man arrested for Windsor burglary

According to a Henry County Sheriff's Office news release, Farris A. Higginbotham, 39, was arrested Monday morning on charges of first degree burglary, stealing, resisting arrest and property damage. Just before 8 a.m. Monday a deputy was dispatched to the Dollar General Store in Windsor regarding a burglary in progress, according to the release.

