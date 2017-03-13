Sedalia man arrested for early Sunday shooting

According to a Sedalia Police Department news release, Antonio M. Hurst Sr., 31, has been arrested on charges of first degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. At 3:46 a.m., SPD officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 300 block of East Cooper Street, the release states.

