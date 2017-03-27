Sedalia Fire Department training program proving successful -
Fourteen students graduated March 14 from the Sedalia Fire Department's Firefighter 1 and 2 classes. This is the second graduation, which was hosted at the Celebration Center, for the SFD program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El mexican
|Sat
|Roy
|1
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Mar 21
|Edster
|65
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Mar 17
|Kirby
|30
|DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING
|Mar 17
|Veronica
|2
|3 types of attorneys who will lie to you
|Mar 10
|Veronica
|6
|"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09)
|Mar 10
|Veronica
|22
|collusion and conspiracy to commit felony kidna...
|Mar 10
|Veronica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC