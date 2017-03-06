Sedalia City Council to discuss water system improvements -
As the Sedalia City Council continues budget talks in advance of final approval in a few weeks, council will be discussing a possible large project during tonight's meeting. Council will be reviewing a resolution to declare the official intent of the City of Sedalia to finance the costs of acquiring and constructing improvements to the city's water system.
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thrift stores in Sedalia
|Mar 2
|Tennessee eddie
|2
|Good time with female and female
|Feb 28
|Kirby Klown
|4
|Former Foster Dad Blasts CPSs Abuse Of Power, A...
|Feb 21
|Veronica
|2
|100s of BillionSSS to prosecute dads they know ...
|Feb 20
|Veronica
|5
|Green Ridge High School visits Kaysinger Art Sh...
|Feb 10
|Linda Schwermer
|1
|The Anatomy of Child Welfare Fraud
|Feb 5
|Veronica
|1
|NYC paid millions for flawed mental health reports
|Feb 4
|Veronica
|1
