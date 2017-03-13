Sedalia City Council makes final FY18 budget changes -
The City of Sedalia has gotten its Fiscal Year 2017-18 budget to end with a positive General Fund balance, but several previously approved items had to be eliminated to get there. The Sedalia City Council met for a work session Thursday night, which was scheduled during last week's meeting after Finance Director Kelvin Shaw reported a significant decrease in March's sales tax revenue.
