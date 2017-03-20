Sedalia celebrates St. Patricka s Day -
Participants in the Sedalia Parks and Recreation's inaugural St. Patrick's Pageant ride in Saturday morning's St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Sedalia. The pageant was hosted March 14. Between 100 and 200 people attended Saturday's parade.
