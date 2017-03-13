Sedalia Board of Education to conside...

Sedalia Board of Education to consider CSIP plan -

Although the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education only has four items on the agenda for tonight's meeting, those four items have significant importance to the district for the future. The first item on the agenda is the Community School Improvement Plan, which is required by the Department of Education and provides a list of goals and objectives for each school district.

