Pettis County Ambulance District admi...

Pettis County Ambulance District administrator arrested for forgery, stealing

19 hrs ago

According to Sedalia Police Department Chief John DeGonia, Mike Gardner was arrested Wednesday morning at PCAD headquarters in downtown Sedalia and interviewed by SPD Cmdr. Matt Wirt at the SPD station.

