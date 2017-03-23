Parkhurst Manufacturing Bought by Long-Term Employees
Long-term employees Sam Trelow and Toby Pierce, along with James Trelow, joined together to purchase Parkhurst Mfg. Co., a manufacturer of truck bodies founded in 1946 in Sedalia, MO.
