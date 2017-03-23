Parkhurst Manufacturing Bought by Lon...

Parkhurst Manufacturing Bought by Long-Term Employees

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Trailer/Body Builders

Long-term employees Sam Trelow and Toby Pierce, along with James Trelow, joined together to purchase Parkhurst Mfg. Co., a manufacturer of truck bodies founded in 1946 in Sedalia, MO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trailer/Body Builders.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06) Mar 21 Edster 65
hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09) Mar 17 Kirby 30
DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING Mar 17 Veronica 2
3 types of attorneys who will lie to you Mar 10 Veronica 6
"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09) Mar 10 Veronica 22
collusion and conspiracy to commit felony kidna... Mar 10 Veronica 1
Thrift stores in Sedalia Mar 2 Tennessee eddie 2
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,791,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC