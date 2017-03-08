Morning sometimes a breaksa too early
The Ministerial Association in Sedalia sponsors special services during Lent: Every Wednesday morning during Lent, at 7 a.m., one of the churches hosts a breakfast and short devotional. A layperson from that church presents the devotional, and the service concludes in time for everybody to get to work.
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 types of attorneys who will lie to you
|Fri
|Veronica
|6
|"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09)
|Fri
|Veronica
|22
|collusion and conspiracy to commit felony kidna...
|Fri
|Veronica
|1
|Thrift stores in Sedalia
|Mar 2
|Tennessee eddie
|2
|Good time with female and female
|Feb 28
|Kirby Klown
|4
|Former Foster Dad Blasts CPSs Abuse Of Power, A...
|Feb 21
|Veronica
|2
|100s of BillionSSS to prosecute dads they know ...
|Feb 20
|Veronica
|5
