Man arrested for manufacturing methamphetamine - 8:29 pm updated:

Two people were arrested Friday morning after Sedalia Police Department officers found methamphetamine was being manufactured in a Sedalia home. According to a SPD STING Unit news release, at 6:03 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Golf Drive to serve a knock-and-announce drug-related search warrant.

