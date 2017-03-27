Jubilee Day in Sedalia
During July 1931, Sedalians prepared for Jubilee Day. The Good Will bus tour of towns south of Sedalia advertised the event at every stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El mexican
|Mar 25
|Roy
|1
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Mar 21
|Edster
|65
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Mar 17
|Kirby
|30
|DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING
|Mar 17
|Veronica
|2
|3 types of attorneys who will lie to you
|Mar 10
|Veronica
|6
|"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09)
|Mar 10
|Veronica
|22
|collusion and conspiracy to commit felony kidna...
|Mar 10
|Veronica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC