JC man arrested after car chase
A Jefferson City man and Sedalia man face charges of tampering with a motor vehicle after a lengthy pursuit with law enforcement through two counties ended early Tuesday morning. Joey Hays, 26, of Jefferson City, and Michael Slack, 41, of Sedalia, were each charged with one count of tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree and are being held on $25,000 bond.
