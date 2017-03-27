Hayden Liberty Center hosts art show, reception Saturday -
A ceramic box with a removable lid is one of several pieces Alan Weaver has on exhibit at the Hayden Liberty Center Association for the Arts. Weaver is exhibiting his work in the Fischer Gallery with Barney Knight, also a ceramic artist.
