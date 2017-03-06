Educators Tapped for National Advocac...

Educators Tapped for National Advocacy Leadership Role

Ten members have been selected for the inaugural class of the Advocacy Leadership Network , a new three-year pilot initiative designed to train and empower members of the Educational Theatre Association in grassroots advocacy efforts on behalf of theatre and other arts education. Up to ten representatives will be selected annually in a competitive process.

