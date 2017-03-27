Director Britt Faaborg says goodbye to Sedalia Concert Band -
Britt Faaborg, State Fair Community College Jazz Band and instrumental music instructor, plays piano with John Robertson, left, and Max Smith, along with the Jazz Runners Jazz band during a December 2015 performance. After 20 years Faaborg stepped down as Sedalia Concert Band director Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El mexican
|Mar 25
|Roy
|1
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Mar 21
|Edster
|65
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Mar 17
|Kirby
|30
|DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING
|Mar 17
|Veronica
|2
|3 types of attorneys who will lie to you
|Mar 10
|Veronica
|6
|"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09)
|Mar 10
|Veronica
|22
|collusion and conspiracy to commit felony kidna...
|Mar 10
|Veronica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC