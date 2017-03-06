Crash Reports

A Belton woman sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 4:45 p.m. Friday in Johnson County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Robert L. Caldwell, 21, of Warrensburg, was driving north on Sky Haven when he failed to yield to a westbound vehicle on U.S. Highway 50 driven by Hally D. Nelson, 21, in the median crossover.

