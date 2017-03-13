Controlled burn lights evening sky Wednesday -
Pettis County Fire Protection District Chief Mike Harding helps set a controlled burn on 20 acres along Cambridge Drive between West 32nd Street and state Route B Wednesday night. Greg Nehring, owner of Gram Engineering and Design LLC, of Sedalia, coordinated the burn with PCFPD for a client.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|3 hr
|Kirby
|30
|DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING
|10 hr
|Veronica
|2
|3 types of attorneys who will lie to you
|Mar 10
|Veronica
|6
|"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09)
|Mar 10
|Veronica
|22
|collusion and conspiracy to commit felony kidna...
|Mar 10
|Veronica
|1
|Thrift stores in Sedalia
|Mar 2
|Tennessee eddie
|2
|Good time with female and female
|Feb 28
|Kirby Klown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC