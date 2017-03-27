City of Sedalia to offer forest therapy walks next weekend

The City of Sedalia will start its Arbor Day celebration early this year by offering forest therapy walks next weekend at Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site. The Sedalia Tree Board has invited certified Forest Therapy Guide Lindsee Godsey, of Ozark, to facilitate several walks Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8. Godsey received her certification through the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy, which allows her to guide people in Shinrin-yoku.

