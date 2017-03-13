City of Sedalia attempting to sell Se...

City of Sedalia attempting to sell Sedalia Community Center -

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Interested contractors have until 2 p.m. today to submit a proposal for purchasing the Sedalia Community Center, as the City of Sedalia is attempting to sell the property. The city issued a Request for Proposal on March 2 for the Sedalia Community Center, located at 314 S. Washington Ave. The property includes a two-story school building and basement built in 1914, a gymnasium built in 1970 and a 1975 addition including a kitchen, offices and a full basement, according to the RFP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
3 types of attorneys who will lie to you Mar 10 Veronica 6
"my daughter needs protection from the state of... (Jan '09) Mar 10 Veronica 22
collusion and conspiracy to commit felony kidna... Mar 10 Veronica 1
Thrift stores in Sedalia Mar 2 Tennessee eddie 2
Good time with female and female Feb 28 Kirby Klown 4
Former Foster Dad Blasts CPSs Abuse Of Power, A... Feb 21 Veronica 2
100s of BillionSSS to prosecute dads they know ... Feb 20 Veronica 5
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Pettis County was issued at March 13 at 12:50PM CDT

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,769 • Total comments across all topics: 279,526,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC