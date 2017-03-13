City of Sedalia attempting to sell Sedalia Community Center

Interested contractors have until 2 p.m. today to submit a proposal for purchasing the Sedalia Community Center, as the City of Sedalia is attempting to sell the property. The city issued a Request for Proposal on March 2 for the Sedalia Community Center, located at 314 S. Washington Ave. The property includes a two-story school building and basement built in 1914, a gymnasium built in 1970 and a 1975 addition including a kitchen, offices and a full basement, according to the RFP.

