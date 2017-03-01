Carver birth announcement

Carver birth announcement

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Matthew and Elizabeth Carver, of Sedalia, became the parents of a daughter, Lane Annabelle Carver, born Feb. 26, 2017. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thrift stores in Sedalia Thu Tennessee eddie 2
Good time with female and female Feb 28 Kirby Klown 4
Former Foster Dad Blasts CPSs Abuse Of Power, A... Feb 21 Veronica 2
100s of BillionSSS to prosecute dads they know ... Feb 20 Veronica 5
News Green Ridge High School visits Kaysinger Art Sh... Feb 10 Linda Schwermer 1
The Anatomy of Child Welfare Fraud Feb 5 Veronica 1
NYC paid millions for flawed mental health reports Feb 4 Veronica 1
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Pettis County was issued at March 03 at 1:48PM CST

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,851 • Total comments across all topics: 279,285,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC