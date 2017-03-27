Calling all queens, both past and future

This is the 50th year for the Smithton Town and Country Fair, so organizers of the Miss Pettis County Queen Pageant are using the occasion to build the event's future and pay tribute to its past. Pageant Director Anne Townsend is welcoming back all previous queens to be recognized at this year's pageant and ride on a float in the Smithton fair parade.

