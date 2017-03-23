Birthdays
Elouise has three children, Mark Curtiss and Robert Curtiss of Green Ridge and David Curtis of La Monte; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Cards may be sent to Elouise at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center 3333 W. 10th Street, Sedalia, Missouri 65301.
