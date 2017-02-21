Yoder birth announcement
Rufus and Lovina Yoder, of Sedalia, became the parents of a son, Robert Edison Yoder, born Jan. 1, 2017. He weighed 8 pounds, 9.75 ounces.
Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
