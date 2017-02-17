Williams anniversary

Williams anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Williams will celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with a family dinner, hosted by their children, Feb. 11 at their home in Sedalia. Anna Belle Howard and Paul Williams were married Feb. 13, 1942, in Sedalia by the Justice of the Peace A.W. Harland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Green Ridge High School visits Kaysinger Art Sh... Feb 10 Linda Schwermer 1
The Anatomy of Child Welfare Fraud Feb 5 Veronica 1
NYC paid millions for flawed mental health reports Feb 4 Veronica 1
Louis tuck?????? Feb 1 Geraldine 2
Good time with female and female Feb 1 Johnnie 2
Review: J F E C Distributing (Jan '14) Jan 28 Julio 64
mike cash arrest (Feb '13) Jan 21 What Full Eye 26
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,296 • Total comments across all topics: 278,949,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC