Williams anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Williams will celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with a family dinner, hosted by their children, Feb. 11 at their home in Sedalia. Anna Belle Howard and Paul Williams were married Feb. 13, 1942, in Sedalia by the Justice of the Peace A.W. Harland.
