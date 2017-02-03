Three injured in in Thompson wreck - ...

Three injured in in Thompson wreck - 6:25 pm updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Three people were injured in a wreck Thursday afternoon on Thompson Boulevard at 10th Street. According to Sedalia police, About 3:45 p.m., a minivan was stopped at a stop sign on West 10th Street at South Thompson Boulevard when it pulled out to turn north on Thompson Boulevard and collided with a Ford Fusion traveling south on Thompson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Louis tuck?????? Feb 1 Geraldine 2
Good time with female and female Feb 1 Johnnie 2
Review: J F E C Distributing (Jan '14) Jan 28 Julio 64
mike cash arrest (Feb '13) Jan 21 What Full Eye 26
Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06) Jan 16 Banana 64
should social workers be big drunks & gamble ? ... Jan 10 2100x1000 good mo... 2
Life Point Church Dec '16 Shame shame 2
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,672 • Total comments across all topics: 278,532,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC