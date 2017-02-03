Three injured in in Thompson wreck - 6:25 pm updated:
Three people were injured in a wreck Thursday afternoon on Thompson Boulevard at 10th Street. According to Sedalia police, About 3:45 p.m., a minivan was stopped at a stop sign on West 10th Street at South Thompson Boulevard when it pulled out to turn north on Thompson Boulevard and collided with a Ford Fusion traveling south on Thompson.
