Swafford-Hutinger engagement
Steve and Sharon Swafford, of Sedalia, announce the engagement of the daughter Jenny Lynn Swafford, of Overland Park, Kansas, to Drew Thomas Hutinger, of Kansas City. He is the son of Greg and Christy Hutinger, of Sedalia.
