Sunny, warm weather draws fishermen to Clover Dell Lake -
Monday's rain gave way to sunny skies and Cal and Gail Ekstrom, of Sedalia, decided to try their hand at fishing Tuesday morning at Clover Dell Lake. Gail said they enjoy fishing and they often bring their grandson out to fish at Clover Dell during the summer months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Foster Dad Blasts CPSs Abuse Of Power, A...
|9 hr
|Veronica
|2
|100s of BillionSSS to prosecute dads they know ...
|Mon
|Veronica
|5
|Green Ridge High School visits Kaysinger Art Sh...
|Feb 10
|Linda Schwermer
|1
|The Anatomy of Child Welfare Fraud
|Feb 5
|Veronica
|1
|NYC paid millions for flawed mental health reports
|Feb 4
|Veronica
|1
|Louis tuck??????
|Feb 1
|Geraldine
|2
|Good time with female and female
|Feb 1
|Johnnie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC