Strathman birth announcement
Brandon Michael and Letitia Ann Strathman became the parents of a son, Killian Michael Strathman, born Jan. 27, 2017, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. The maternal grandparents are Phillip and Cindy Gerlt, of Sedalia.
