Stormwater system work to begin on Southwest Boulevard

The City's contractor will begin work on stormwater collection system improvements Thursday, Feb. 2 through Friday, Feb. 10 along Southwest Boulevard between Highland Avenue and Wing Avenue, according to a City of Sedalia news release. These improvements will result in periodic street closures and lane restrictions on Southwest Boulevard.
