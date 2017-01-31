State Fair Community College proposes bond for technical center
State Fair Community College is asking voters to pass a proposed $28 million bond measure in the April 4 Municipal Election that would finance the construction of a new technical education facility at the Sedalia campus. The Building Strong Futures Campaign kicked off Tuesday evening at the Best Western State Fair Inn in Sedalia.
