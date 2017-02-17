Smith-Cotton Junior High Soundsation sings at Rest Haven - 5:57 pm updated:
Melody Randal touches her husband Charles "Pinky" Randall's face Tuesday afternoon as Smith-Cotton Junior High School's all-female choir, Soundsation, sings "Let Me Call You Sweetheart" at Rest Haven Convalescent Home. The Randalls are both residents of the home and have been married for 35 years.
