Smith-Cotton instrumental students to...

Smith-Cotton instrumental students to perform Thursday, Friday -

19 hrs ago

The Smith-Cotton High School Band performs a Christmas Concert in December 2016 at the school led by SCHS Director of Bands C. Grant Maledy. Sedalia will have two opportunities to enjoy Smith-Cotton High School instrumental students this week during performances by the S-C indoor band tonight and a pre-concert performance with special guest artist Master Sgt.

