Sedalia women arrested on drug charges -
According to a Pettis County Sheriff's Office news release, Pettis County deputies and detectives from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force acted on an anonymous tip regarding drug activity in the 700 block of McVey Road Upon arrival at the residence, detectives and deputies detected odors of narcotics when making contact with the occupants. After talking with the occupants, a search warrant was obtained for the residence and a search revealed about 20 grams of marijuana, digital scales, drug packaging materials and methamphetamine paraphernalia.
Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
